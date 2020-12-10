Police share warning about drugs that look like children's vitamins

The Potosi police chief said the suspect stated the items were ecstasy

POTOSI, Mo. — The police chief in Potosi shared a cautionary photo and story on Facebook Monday to serve as a reminder that not everything is as it seems.

The photo shows what looks like children’s vitamins, but the colorful tablets are anything but. Police said the lookalikes are drugs.

Police arrested a suspect during a traffic stop and found some drugs that they know are illegal. Officers also found the items in the photo above.

“During an interview, the arrestee stated the items were ecstasy,” the police chief wrote on Facebook. “We wanted to get this out to the public.”