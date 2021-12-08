Suspect's family apologizes to victims of 3 St. Louis homicides

5 On Your Side received an email statement from the family of Prinshun McClain expressing condolences and cooperation with the police investigation

ST. LOUIS — Family members of the man charged with the murders of three people in St. Louis last week are apologizing to the victims’ families.

5 On Your Side received an email statement from the family of Prinshun McClain, who’s suspected in the homicides of a woman, mother and 8-year-old girl over the course of a day last week in the city. The family reached out anonymously to share condolences to the families of those who are suffering.

“On behalf of the McClain family, we want to first and foremost apologize to the families that have been affected. We wanted to apologize to the community and apologize for the world for the heinous crimes that were committed by Prinshun,” the statement signed "The McClain Family" begins.

The statement says the family is “shocked and outraged” by what he’s accused of and said family members are cooperating with the police investigation.

“We are not making excuses for him nor are we asking for forgiveness on his behalf, we simply want to apologize and let the public know where we stand. We 100% disagree with what was done and are praying for peace for everyone,” the statement reads.

McClain, who is 18 years old, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deadly shootings.

Police sources told 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers they believe McClain had little-to-no ties to the victims.

The investigation began Wednesday morning after police discovered the body of 26-year-old Tori Manisco on the front porch of her home in south city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Loved ones said she had recently complained about a man acting strangely toward her on a bus, which she rode regularly because she didn’t own a car.

“We have read some of the comments and yes you are right, we were aware that Prinshun was different but we are just learning the extent of his crimes as they are being revealed to the public,” the family wrote in the statement.

Later Wednesday, family members found the bodies of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards in their north city apartment. According to charging documents, McClain lived in the same apartment building. Family members confirmed he is related to the neighbor who lives in the unit below the mother and daughter but said that relative was “rarely home and had no idea what was taking place.”

They also said they knew McClain was recently incarcerated but did not know he was being released.

“He just happened to show up one day,” the family wrote.

McClain pleaded guilty in June to second-degree robbery for an incident that happened in Richmond Heights in August 2020. Police said he attacked a woman and stole her cellphone. He was sentenced to five years of probation and sent to the aggressive offender program with eight months of shock time in the Department of Justice Services. He was released after being given credit for time served.

The McClain family said they were sharing this statement anonymously because relatives “fear retaliation for what he has done.”

The family ended the statement by writing, “Although his acts were monstrous, he is not a monster but a lost soul.”

Victims’ family members have said they are grieving deeply since the fatal shootings.

Manisco’s brother wrote a memorial to her on social media.

“The sudden, senseless, absolute tragedy of her loss has struck all of us through the heart and we as a family are grieving her passing deeply,” he wrote.

The family of Bankhead and Da’Nilya told 5 On Your Side they were relieved to hear a suspect had been arrested, but they are still hoping for justice for their loved ones.

"It's the worst time of my life. I couldn't do nothing but cry after I heard about the arrest and say thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Lord," said Terri Ward, the mother of Terri Bankhead. "It's just so unreal. Well, now I have a little relief because they caught him," she added as she held back tears.

"We're truly thankful that they made an arrest in this case," added Tarana Miller, Bankhead's aunt.

"On behalf of the McClain family, we want to first and foremost apologize to the families that have been affected. We wanted to apologize to the community and apologize for the world for the heinous crimes that were committed by Prinshun. Prinshun is a grown man and his actions are his own and should not reflect his family as a whole. We too are shocked and outraged by what has happened. We have read some of the comments and yes you are right, we were aware that Prinshun was different but we are just learning the extent of his crimes as they are being revealed to the public. We have cooperated with the police 100% with no delays. Yes he was related to the neighbor below but the neighbor was rarely home and had no idea what was taking place. It is truly devastating and heartbreaking and it may look bad that we are coming forward anonymously but we fear retaliation for what he has done. Yes he was locked up and was recently released but the family was not aware he was being released. He just happened to show up one day. We are not making excuses for him nor are we asking for forgiveness on his behalf, we simply want to apologize and let the public know where we stand. We 100% disagree with what was done and are praying for peace for everyone. Although his acts were monstrous, he is not a monster but a lost soul."