4 men injured in quadruple shooting in St. Louis Monday

Four men were shot in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood on Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Four men were shot Monday evening in St. Louis' O'Fallon neighborhood.

The shooting took place at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue, according to St. Louis Metro police.

One victim, a man believed to be in his 50s, was shot once. Police said he was awake and breathing. He was taken to a local hospital.

The second victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was shot once in the thigh. St. Louis police said the man was breathing, but was losing consciousness while being transported to a local hospital.

St. Louis police said while they were at the hospital conducting an investigation into the shooting, two more shooting victims arrived at the hospital through private transportation.

The third and fourth victims are men estimated to be 22 and 25 years old, police said.

No other information about the shooting was released.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.