Man registered as sex offender charged with possession of child porn in St. Clair County

Jamie Canter, 61, was charged with alleged possession of child porn Tuesday. He is on mandatory supervised release for a 2020 conviction of aggravated child porn.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — A Cahokia Heights, Illinois, man registered as a sex offender in 2020 was charged with possession of child pornography Tuesday.

According to a press release, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s investigators searched the home of 61-year-old Jamie Canter on Dec. 1 with help from the United States Marshals, St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and Cahokia Heights Police Department.

Police arrested him after finding evidence of child pornography.

Raoul’s office and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Canter with 10 mandatorily consecutive counts of possession of child porn, which are all Class 1 felonies.

Because Canter is on mandatory supervised release for a 2020 conviction of aggravated child pornography, each charge is punishable by up to four to 15 years in prison and up to $1,000 to $100,000 in fines, according to the release.

Canter’s bond was set at $500,000.

According to a press release, the case is part of Raoul’s ongoing work, in collaboration with federal law enforcement agencies and local law enforcement officials throughout Illinois, to apprehend offenders who download and trade child pornography online.

“I am proud of the work done by my investigators, along with federal, state and local agencies, to keep this repeat offender from exploiting other children,” Raoul said. “The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force facilitates collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals who take advantage of innocent children are held accountable.”

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies.

The task force receives CyberTips, or online reports of child pornography, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Over the last several years, CyberTipline reports have steadily increased. In 2021, reports to the ICAC increased by 42% over 2020.