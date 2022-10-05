St. Louis County police looking for 11-year-old boy that ran away from foster home

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200 or dial 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for an 11-year-old boy they said ran away from his foster home Wednesday evening.

Police said Keyon Carless ran away from the home on Larimore Road in Spanish Lake at around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since.

Carless is 4-foot-6 and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white polo shirt and brown khakis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200 or dial 911.