Police: Man follows car thieves, shoots one of them in Richmond Heights

Police are still looking for one of the suspects involved in stealing the car.

ST. LOUIS — A woman’s car was stolen in Sunset Hills, and her son shot one of the suspects, according to police.

Monday morning, police were called to the area of Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights for shots being fired.

According to investigators, a woman’s BMW was stolen in Sunset Hills. Her son then followed the suspects from Sunset Hills to Big Bend Boulevard and I-64. Police believe he rammed his car into the stolen BMW, got out and fired shots at the suspects.

He hit one of the suspects in the leg. The suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other suspects, who were involved in stealing the BMW, ran into a neighborhood where they were eventually taken into custody. One of the suspects remains at-large.

The woman’s son, who shot one of the suspects, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police locked down two schools in the area during the investigation, but those schools have resumed normal operations.