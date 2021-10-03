Student arrested at Rolla Junior High School for armed threats against teenage girl

Keon A. Miller was in possession of a loaded handgun during the time of his arrest on school campus

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla Junior High School student is behind bars after sending death threats to a 16-year-old girl via text message.

Keon Miller, 18, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, having a loaded handgun on school campus, first-degree stalking, third-degree domestic assault, violation of a child order of protection and violation of an order of protection.

He is being held on a $700,000 bond at the Phelps County Jail.

According to the press release, officers responded to a report at around 7 Monday morning after the 16-year-old girl’s mother told police her daughter was receiving death threats from Miller.

Officers escorted the mother and daughter to the Rolla Police Department as Miller continued to text threats to the girl.

En route to the police station, a school resource officer overheard the radio traffic and contacted investigative officers informing them that Miller was currently attending class at the Rolla Junior High School.

Officers then went to Rolla Junior High School and arrested Miller who was in possession of a loaded handgun at the time.

The 16-year-old’s mother also let police know that although her and her daughter both have an order of protection against Miller, he physically assaulted her daughter on March 6 by placing a gun to her head and threatening to kill her.

The mother said her daughter was taken to the hospital for treatment later that day. No one was physically injured during the incident that led to Miller's arrest Monday.