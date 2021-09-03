Teacher at Rockwood elementary school arrested on suspicion of child pornography

Investigators told the Rockwood School District that there was no indication that any students in the district were victimized

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A teacher at Stanton Elementary School in the Rockwood School District was arrested on suspicion of promotion of child pornography, a release from the school district said Tuesday.

In the news release, the district said the teacher was suspended and barred from school property as soon as they were made aware of the investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department. The district said investigators told them there was no indication that any students were victimized.

The school district did not identify him in a letter sent to parents. Although the letter said he was charged with second-degree promotion of child pornography, the St. Louis County Police Department said he has not been charged yet.

You can read the letter sent to parents below:

Dear Stanton Community,

I am reaching out to you today to share some upsetting news with you. We were informed by the St. Louis County Police Department that a Stanton teacher who works with all grade levels has been arrested and charged with second degree promotion of child pornography. St. Louis County police are investigating this individual and they have informed us that at this time there is no indication the alleged crime involves any RSD students.

As soon as we received this information, our Human Resources Department took immediate action. This employee has been suspended and is prohibited from being on District property while the incident is being investigated by the police and the district.

The safety of our students is at the forefront of all that we do. All RSD employees must submit to and pass a criminal background check as a condition of employment. I can assure you we are working in full cooperation with police, as well as taking the appropriate steps in our school for the safety of our students.

I know that any allegation of this type is very troubling news to process, and we share your concern as parents and educators. If you have any questions about how to initiate age-appropriate conversations with your child, please reach out to our school counselors who are eager to assist in any way.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

Thank you,

Dr. Christy Starnes