Police release security photos of suspects in downtown shooting that killed teen, injured 11 others

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Tuesday released security photos of people they said are suspects in a mass shooting that killed one teenager and left 11 others injured early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of North 14th Street and Washington Avenue, police said.

St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy said during a noon press conference Sunday, the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of a building located at 1409 Washington Avenue in an office space environment.

A suspect was in custody Sunday, but detectives believe multiple shooters could have opened fire inside the commercial real estate building.

A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large social gathering that invited teens from across the region.

A total of 12 victims were impacted by the shooting. Makao Moore, 17, died at the scene. Eleven others were injured: