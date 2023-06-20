Police release security photos of suspects in downtown shooting that killed teen, injured 11 others

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Tuesday released security photos of people they said are suspects in a mass shooting that killed one teenager and left 11 others injured early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of North 14th Street and Washington Avenue, police said.
St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy said during a noon press conference Sunday, the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of a building located at 1409 Washington Avenue in an office space environment.
A suspect was in custody Sunday, but detectives believe multiple shooters could have opened fire inside the commercial real estate building.
In a statement on Tuesday, the department said they are looking to identify the people shown in newly released security images.
Photos: Police release security photos in downtown St. Louis mass shooting
A preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large social gathering that invited teens from across the region.
A total of 12 victims were impacted by the shooting. Makao Moore, 17, died at the scene. Eleven others were injured:
- 19-year-old male shot in the arm, groin and legs
- 19-year-old male shot in the back
- 18-year-old male shot in the left side
- 17-year-old male grazed by a bullet to the face and treated by St. Louis paramedics at the scene
- 16-year-old female shot in the leg
- 16-year-old female shot in the lower back
- 16-year-old female grazed by gunfire to the ankle
- 15-year-old female grazed by gunfire to her left side
- 15-year-old male shot in the right arm, left knee and right ankle
- 17-year-old female shot in right thigh
- 17-year-old female possibly trampled while running down the stairs from the scene and has serious injuries to her spine