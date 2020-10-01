ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives in St. Louis are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley Friday morning.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Shaw around 5:30 a.m.
Police said they do not have any further details.
This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
Other local stories
RELATED: Woman charged with murder in stabbing of man in St. Charles County domestic incident
RELATED: Swansea firefighters welcome new daughter of fellow firefighter killed in April crash
RELATED: St. Louis judge tosses case against officers who shot man outside of bar, citing video evidence