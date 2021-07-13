66-year-old man shot during catalytic converter theft in St. Louis

The suspects stole a catalytic converter from the man's son's car

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a catalytic converter theft early Tuesday morning in St. Louis.

At around 1:40 a.m., St. Louis police officers were called to the 4900 block of Reber Place in south city for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He told police he was inside his home when he heard a loud noise coming from outside. He went to check it out and saw two men underneath his son’s car. When the victim yelled at the suspects and tried to take a picture of them, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Both suspects got into a grey utility truck and drove away from the area. Investigators said the suspects stole a catalytic converter from the victim's son's car.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

A 5 On Your Side investigation last fall found catalytic converter thefts had skyrocketed in 2020. Many of the crimes were happening in south city neighborhoods, including Southwest Garden where the shooting and theft Tuesday took place.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department data through November 2020, there had been 332 reports of stolen catalytic converters, a 560% increase over the 50 thefts reported in 2019 and 53 reported in 2018.