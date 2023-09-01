Employee shot outside St. Charles Cracker Barrel, 4 suspects in custody

Maryland Heights police said four suspects are in custody and a fifth suspect is still at large.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Four suspects are in custody and a fifth is still on the loose after a Cracker Barrel employee was shot outside of the restaurant in St. Charles early Monday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the St. Charles Police Department received a report of a shooting at the Cracker Barrel along Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

Police said an employee, a 52-year-old man, was taking trash to the dumpster when he saw three people “tampering” with a vehicle in the parking lot. The employee yelled at them, and one of them fired a gun, hitting the employee in the arm and torso.

The employee was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The three suspects got into a Nissan and drove away, police said. A short time later, a Nissan stopped on eastbound Interstate 70 near Interstate 270, and three people got out of the car and ran. Police said officers are searching for the suspects in the area.

At about 7 a.m., Maryland Heights police made a post on Twitter saying there was a heavy police presence in the area of Highway 141 and I-70. Police said they are looking for three “male juveniles that are possibly armed" who were involved in the shooting at the Cracker Barrel.

Just before 8 a.m., Maryland Heights police said there were four suspects in custody and a fifth was at large in the area.

Maryland Heights police said Pattenville High School is closed while they investigate. The school district said Rose Acres Elementary, Holman Middle and Pattonville High students will switch to virtual learning Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.