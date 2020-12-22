Man seriously injured in shooting at Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment

FENTON, Mo. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the area of Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs Boulevard in Fenton Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Police Department was called to the area at around 12:32 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment.

Police said the suspect and the victim were in a car when an altercation broke out between at least two people inside the car. One person in the car pulled out a gun and shots were fired during the altercation, hitting the victim.

A suspect is currently in custody.

Highway 141 was closed in the area after the incident but has since reopened. One southbound lane remains closed at Gravois Bluffs, according to MoDOT.

