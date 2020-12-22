Woman hit, killed after getting out of tractor-trailer on I-270 in Hazelwood

The accident reconstruction unit is investigating and MSHP said some westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until rush hour

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was hit and killed on Interstate 270 after her tractor-trailer broke down on the interstate Tuesday afternoon.

At around noon, troopers with Missouri State Highway Patrol were called to westbound I-270 near James McDonnell Boulevard for a crash. This is in Hazelwood.

MSHP said the driver of a tractor-trailer got out because her truck broke down on the interstate. She was setting cones out to alert other drivers to slow down because her truck was stalled in one lane.

She was towards the back of the truck when she was hit and killed by a car. The driver of the car that hit her stayed at the scene.

According to MoDOT, two westbound lanes of I-270 are closed due to the crash. The accident reconstruction team is investigating and MSHP said lanes are expected to remain closed until rush hour.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.