ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Tuesday after police said he stole a car to get away from police outside the Galleria Monday afternoon.

Seville Lawrence, 37, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in connection with the Monday afternoon incident.

A press release from the Clayton Police department said a Richmond Heights officer and another uniformed officer were working security at the Galleria mall when they spotted a shoplifting suspect. The officers chased after him, but he jumped into a man's running car on the 8200 block of Clayton Road and sped off.

The man said he was standing outside his car when Lawrence jumped in and sped off.

The Clayton Police Department was alerted to the incident and spotted the car a short time later, the release said. An officer tried to pull the car over, but Lawrence continued to speed away through residential areas before getting onto northbound I-170.

Officers continued to chase him until losing sight of him in the area of St. Charles Rock Road.

The release said the man who had his car stolen also had his phone in the car. Police said they used the "Find My iPhone" feature to track it down. St. Louis County police found the phone abandoned but found the car in the driveway of a nearby vacant home on Garesche Avenue in Jennings.

Police said the car was not far from a home associated with Lawrence on Idlewild Avenue. A person inside the home on Idlewild gave police permission to look around the house, where officers found and arrested Lawrence.

Lawrence was charged Tuesday and is being held on $75,000 bond.

More local news:

RELATED: 10-year-old shot in leg in north St. Louis Wednesday

RELATED: St. Louis police officer indicted after shooting of unarmed man

RELATED: Could St. Louis County's Prop P be used to settle $20 million discrimination lawsuit, others?