Man shoots at MetroBus after he was refused for not wearing a face mask

ST. LOUIS — A man shot at a MetroBus Saturday afternoon after the driver refused to let him on because he wasn't wearing a mask, police said.

The incident happened just before noon while the bus was at its stop on Page Boulevard near Grand Boulevard, said Metro Transit spokesperson Patti Beck.

The suspect, believed to be in his late teens to early 20s, tried to board the bus but was refused because he didn't have a mask, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. After he exited the bus, he fired a single shot at the passenger side window.

The bullet stopped when it hit the plexiglass divider.

No injuries were reported, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.