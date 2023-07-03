Soulard neighbors rocked by shootout

Security cameras captured a Friday night shootout that damaged 10 vehicles in Soulard. "It was a good 30 to 40 shots I heard," neighbor Devon Colmoney said.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are still looking for two masked men who got into a shootout in Soulard on Friday night.

The shooting was captured by security cameras and witnessed by neighbors in the area around Ann Avenue and 9th Street just before 11 p.m.

"It was a good 30 to 40 shots I heard," said Devon Colmoney, a neighbor.

"As soon as it started going off, I ripped my headset off. I got my stuff together and got away from the window."

Colmoney said he was playing video games when the shots rang out. He said he's never had a shootout on his street in the two years he's lived there.

Ten cars, including Colmoney's, were damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.

Bruce Kintz is a regular at Gran Cru Cigar Lounge just up the road. He said a lack of leadership at City Hall and in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office is creating a void that is filled by criminal behavior.

"With the lack of prosecution and the lack of mayoral support for police that something has to change," Kintz said.