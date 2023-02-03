1 dead in rollover crash Thursday in midtown St. Louis

Police did not release the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — At least one person is dead after a rollover crash at the intersection of Vandeventer and Washington avenues in St. Louis.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. A Jeep flipped multiple times.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police did not release the victim's name.

Photos from the scene show a vehicle on its side crashed into a pole on the sidewalk.

Accident reconstruction was requested. St. Louis police did not provide any other information as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.