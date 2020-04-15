ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3600 block of S. Broadway around 10:50 p.m. This is in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

A man between the ages of 18 and 20 was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been made available.

This is the first homicide of the year in the Marine Villa neighborhood, according to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. There were no homicides in the neighborhood in 2019.

About 20 minutes earlier Tuesday night, a teenage girl was found shot to death in the city. Police found her in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue, but believe she was shot somewhere else. She is the fifth child to be shot and killed in the City of St. Louis this year.

Teenage girl shot and killed in St. Louis Tuesday night

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

RELATED: Man shot in arm while driving on I-70 in St. Louis