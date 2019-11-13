Breaking News

WATCH LIVE
Cut Short

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.

17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood identified
The victim has been identified as Larry Jordan Jr.
CUT-SHORT
Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio
“We have to protect our children. We can’t afford to have another shooting because a child found an unlocked firearm. It’s past time for gun owners to be smart.”
LOCAL
David Birchfield III, 6, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Saturday after the car he was in was shot up
CUT-SHORT
According to a police report, a 15-year-old boy was found with a graze wound in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood Sunday night
LOCAL
Officers responded to the 5400 block of S. Compton Avenue around 9 p.m. This is in the Carondelet neighborhood.
CUT-SHORT
Police have identified the 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon as David Birchfield III. His 9-year-old sister was also shot.
CRIME
"He loved his family. He took care of his family, took care of his friends. He looked out for whoever he was around," his dad said.
CRIME
The victims range in age from just 1-year-old to 17-years-old
CUT-SHORT
Seven-year-old Xavier Usanga was killed by a stray bullet while walking in his neighborhood with his sisters this past summer.
CUT-SHORT
The victim was identified as Timothy Lucas, a 14-year-old from Washington Park, Illinois
CRIME
The St. Louis police chief spoke out at a march for peace, revealing his personal connection to the boy who was shot to death Saturday
CRIME
St. Louis police chief John Hayden responded Monday to the killing of a 6-year-old boy, speaking out at a march for peace.
CRIME
David Birchfield III, 6, was pronounced dead at a hospital on Saturday after the car he was in was shot up.
CUT-SHORT
St. Louis police said a man drove the children and their mother to St. Louis Children's Hospital, where the 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead
LOCAL
Eleven children have been shot in St. Louis in 2020. One of those children died from his injuries.
CRIME
Police said early investigation revealed the 10-year-old found a gun while outside and brought it into his home, where he accidentally shot himself in the leg
LOCAL
The teen from the Metro East was shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood
CUT-SHORT
CRIME
They range in age from 2 years old to 17 years old
CRIME
No one has been arrested in 13 of the 14 children who were killed in the City of St. Louis this year.
CUT-SHORT
Two people were charged in his killing.
CUT-SHORT
