Mother, 2 young daughters shot and killed in south St. Louis home

The youngest victim was a 1-year-old girl, a family member confirmed police are searching for her father

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her two young daughters were shot and killed in south St. Louis Thursday morning, and a family member told 5 On Your Side police are searching for the father of the youngest child.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call at around 7:42 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard. This is in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl and 30-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims died, St. Louis police chief John Hayden confirmed.

Several police cruisers lined the street in the residential area of South Grand Boulevard. A stretch of Grand Boulevard near Meramec Street remains closed while police investigate.

Hayden described the shooting as a "very tragic situation, a very gruesome scene." He said it is not being investigated as a suicide.

"As you can imagine, if somebody was shot and there's a lot of disturbing evidence inside, and it's very disturbing, I'm sure it's traumatic to the officers that went inside," Hayden said.

The police chief pleaded for anyone with information to come forward and call police.

"We need to solve this," he stressed.

Police have not released the victims' names or the circumstances that led to the shooting.