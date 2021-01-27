SIUE student injured in 'random' shooting dies after days in critical condition

"Moneer didn’t just make you want to be better; somehow he actually made you better. When a person brings that culture to a group, it’s a beautiful thing to see"

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student injured in a random shooting earlier this month died Wednesday.

According to a post on the university's website, Moneer Damra, a junior nursing student from Chicago, died from his injuries Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting appeared to be a random act of violence, and two people were charged.

Damra had previously been identified as a member of the university's ROTC program. On Wednesday, SIUE ROTC professor of military science Lieutenant Col. Timothy Clark said Damra possessed the uncommon balance of compassion and drive.

“He was absolutely committed to his friends and would do anything for them or with them," he said in the post. "Moneer didn’t just make you want to be better; somehow he actually made you better. When a person brings that culture to a group, it’s a beautiful thing to see."

The SIUE Army ROTC Cadet Club has created a GoFundMe to support Damra and his family. To donate, click here.

Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine charged two of the suspects involved. Two other suspects were released without charges.

Jacob Godoy, 16, of Woodson Terrace was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of Hazelwood was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

If convicted, Godoy faces up to 80 years in prison. Ortiz could face 30 years in prison.

“Thanks to excellent police work, these suspects were quickly found and have been promptly charged,” Haine said. “Sadly, this is another example of the kind of cross-river crime that is attempting to gain a foothold in our community. Swift and strong punishment is the only way to deter it.”