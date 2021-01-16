2 teens charged after SIUE student shot near campus

The 26-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Two teens have been charged in connection with the shooting of a Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened Thursday night on the ramp from Illinois Route 157 to Interstate 270 eastbound. Police said the suspects pulled their car up to another car and shot a 26-year-old Chicago man. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Friday afternoon, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine charged two of the suspects involved. Two other suspects were released without charges.

Jacob Godoy, 16, of Woodson Terrace was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm and 19-year-old Jimmy Ortiz of Hazelwood was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

If convicted, Godoy faces a sentencing of 20 to 80 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. If Ortiz is convicted, he faces a sentencing of 6 to 30 years.

“Thanks to excellent police work, these suspects were quickly found and have been promptly charged,” Haine said. “Sadly, this is another example of the kind of cross-river crime that is attempting to gain a foothold in our community. Swift and strong punishment is the only way to deter it.”

SIUE released a statement Friday morning that read in part, “Our SIUE community’s thoughts and prayers are with a fellow student, who was injured in what appears to be a random act of gun violence, last night off-campus. The student was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. The family has been contacted.

"Our thanks to the Illinois State Police, who quickly apprehended four suspects. We greatly appreciate the collegial, collaborative working relationship that the SIUE Police Department has with local and regional law enforcement agencies.”