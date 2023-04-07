Woman, her 2 children killed in St. Ann shooting Monday night, police say

The suspect died in the incident.

ST ANN, Mo. — St. Ann Police are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her two children dead late Monday night.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told 5 On Your Side that police responded to a call of three people down at an apartment shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Jane Avenue in St. Ann. Jimenez said when police arrived, they discovered a woman in a garage, dead from a gunshot wound.

She was identified as 30-year-old Seychelle Schaumburg.

Jimenez said inside the home, the woman's 14-year-old son was found shot in the head in the kitchen. Schaumburg's 5-year-old daughter was found shot three times. The little girl was taken to the hospital by EMS, where she died.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the names of any of the children.

Jimenez also said a man, the suspect in the triple homicide, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head next to Schaumburg's 14-year-old son. The suspect died at the hospital. Police identified him as 34-year-old Coleman McIlvain.

McIlvain is believed to be the children's mother's boyfriend of about a year, Jimenez said.

McIlvain has an extensive criminal history in both Oklahoma and Missouri. Jimenez told 5 On Your Side McIlvain was arrested recently by St. Ann police for driving with a revoked license. He also has several other traffic-related offenses in Missouri.

Jimenez said preliminary information showed that the shooting happened after the suspect began arguing with the mother over a car.

McIlvain had been drinking and wanted to leave with the car, but Schaumburg did not want him to. He began ordering her to take him out in the vehicle, Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the woman's 9-year-old daughter was on the back porch at the time of the incident, and saw McIlvain pull out a gun and fatally shoot her mother in the face. The girl attempted to run, when the suspect shot at her seven times, hitting her in the hand.

The girl was able to escape, and ran to a nearby apartment, where the neighbors called 911.

Police said after the 9-year-old ran for help, McIlvain went back inside the home and shot the teen boy and 5-year-old girl before shooting himself.

The girl is still in the hospital with stable vitals, and is expected to survive, police said.

Telahun Bahre who lives next door to the family, was the one who helped the 9-year-old. He told 5 On Your Side that the girl ran to his house screaming, "He shot me! He shot me!"

Bahre said he assisted the girl by tying a T-shirt around her bleeding hand before paramedics rushed her to the hospital.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the triple homicide.

"Seeing that scene late last night was just horrific. Such a tragic loss of life. Our most heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the victims and their families. We are thankful for the one surviving victim and pray for a quick recovery, physically and emotionally. I want to commend the work of the St. Ann Police Department led by Chief Jimenez and their handling of this scene, which included rushing the survivor to the hospital. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office routinely responds to homicide scenes to support our criminal justice partners, to ensure that no stone is left unturned during investigations, and to involve a homicide prosecutor in the case from the crime scene on."

