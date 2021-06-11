St. Ann Police officer found guilty of civil rights violation for repeatedly kicking compliant suspect

Jury determines Ellis Brown used unreasonable force during the 2019 arrest of a victim who led police on a high-speed chase

ST. LOUIS — A jury found a former St. Ann Police officer guilty of a civil right violation for his behavior during an arrest in 2019.

Ellis Brown III — a 32-year-old High Ridge, Missouri, man — was found guilty of a civil rights violation Friday for using unreasonable force during a 2019 encounter with a man.

The three-day trial ended Friday. In the April 2019 incident, which was captured on video, Brown repeatedly kicked the victim who was lying prone in the parking lot of a bank at Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis.

The incident followed a high-speed chase during which Brown and other St. Ann Police officers pursued the victim through heavy traffic for more than 20 minutes, traveling over 115 mph at times. Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers intervened to stop Brown’s assault.

"Ellis Brown flagrantly abused the trust our community and his peers placed in him,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming of the Eastern District of Missouri. “I hope Brown’s conviction serves as a deterrent for others in law enforcement who might think about abusing their power.”

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Brown faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Brown is one of two officers who fatally shot 25-year-old Kajieme Powell in August of 2014.