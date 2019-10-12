ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A woman trusted to take care of children has been charged with stealing from a parent—and is suspected of committing the crime more than once.

‘St. Charles County police are investigating a fraud case involving a babysitter you may have trusted with your own children,’ police wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The woman’s name is Laura Templeton, and she’s still wanted by police.

Investigators first learned about Templeton after a local mother reported her. The mother said on Nov. 23 she used an online referral source—police did not specify which one—to search for a babysitter. Templeton arrived at the victim’s home that evening. Once alone, police believe she stole the victim’s wallet credit cards.

About 30 minutes after leaving her babysitting job, Templeton made the first of six purchases with the stolen cards, police said. She used the victim’s cards to buy holiday gifts, household items and gas.

Each purchase was caught on surveillance cameras, police said.

Templeton has been charged with five counts of felony stealing and two misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Police believe there may be other victims because Templeton used several online services, apps and social media accounts to promote her child care services.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Laura Templeton or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 636-949-3002 or contact Detective Anderson at 636-949-3000, ext. 2523.

