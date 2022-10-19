Man shot multiple times outside St. Charles hotel

The victim is expected to survive.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a hotel in St. Charles early Wednesday morning.

At about 1:34 a.m., St. Charles police were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites in the 1400 block of South 5th Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm, side and leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital and police said he’s expected to survive.

Investigators said the suspect was seen driving away from the scene in an orange Ford Mustang with black stripes.

No other details about the shooting have been released. Anyone with information should contact the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.