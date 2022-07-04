Man shot in back, carjacked near Delmar Loop

A man in his early 50s was shot in the chest and his vehicle was taken. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the chest during a carjacking Thursday morning near the Delmar Loop.

St. Louis police responded just after 9 a.m. to the 700 block of Hodiamont Avenue. The shooting occurred at the Delmar Loop Park-Ride lot next to the Delmar Loop MetroLink station, according to Bi-State Development spokesperson Patti Beck.

Police said a 63-year-old man was shot in the back and his white, 2017 Subaru Outback was taken by two teens wearing dark clothing. The victim was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. At around 4:30, police provided an update saying the victim was in critical condition with stable vital signs.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

