Police chase, arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery in south St. Louis

The chase began on Interstate 44 and Big Bend and ended in University City

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police chased and arrested a suspect Wednesday wanted in connection with an armed robbery from the day before.

Early Tuesday morning, a man told police he was walking in the area of Grand and Bates in the Holly Hills neighborhood in south St. Louis when two men approached. One held up a gun and demand the man’s property.

After he gave up his belongings, the suspect fired shots, striking the man. He went home and was taken to the hospital, where his vitals were stable, police said.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers tracked down the suspect or suspects and began chasing a white Astrovan in the area of Interstate 44 and Big Bend. The chase ended at Woodson and Orchard in University City. Police confirmed at least one suspect is in custody.