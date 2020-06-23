Man charged with murder in shooting at St. Louis County Applebee's

Police said Washington was eating inside the Applebee's, walked out of the restaurant, then came back with a gun. They said he shot three women, killing one

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action Tuesday after a triple shooting at a northwest St. Louis County Applebee's left a woman dead and a 20-year-old firefighter fighting for her life in the hospital.

Courtney Washington, a 28-year-old St. Ann resident, was charged with the three crimes after he was taken into custody Tuesday.

The St. John Police Department said Washington was eating inside the Applebee's on St. Charles Rock Road and Brown Road. He got up, walked outside and then came back inside with a gun and shot two women who were sitting in a booth, killing one of them.

He then walked over to another table where a firefighter with the Kinloch Fire Protection District was sitting and shot her, police said.

The firefighter, who was identified by her department as 20-year-old Arlydia Bufford, was rushed from the scene to the hospital in a police patrol car. As of early Tuesday morning, the firefighter was in critical condition.

The third victim was shot in an arm or leg. Her injures were not life-threatening.

The department confirmed Tuesday morning that Washington had been found at an apartment in St. Ann and taken into custody. They have not released any information on a possible motive for the shooting.