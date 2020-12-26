Woman, 2-year-old girl found dead in north St. Louis County home on Christmas, police investigating as homicide

Police did not say how they died, just that both had suffered "fatal injuries". Police said they did not know if the two victims were related

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl and a woman were found dead inside a north St. Louis County home Christmas night.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the home on the 1500 block of Lakeside Lane in Spanish Lake for a welfare check at around 7 p.m. When they got inside, they found the woman and child dead.

Police did not say how they died, just that both had suffered "fatal injuries". Police said they did not know if the two victims were related.

As of 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were still on scene investigating. The county's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation of the incident, which they are calling a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County at 636-529-8210 and as to speak with investigators involving the case. Anonymous tips can be left with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.