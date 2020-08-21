St. Louis County contractors charged with fraud

The charges allege the contractors falsely promised homeowners that they would perform roof repair in exchange for a partial upfront payment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Two St. Louis County contractors have been charged with fraud.

The charges allege Zachary Cox and Anna Wiesler, who ran the now-defunct Stella Roofing, falsely promised homeowners that they would perform roof repair and window replacement services in exchange for a partial upfront payment.

Despite being paid, Cox and Wiesler failed to provide work or materials to homeowners, according to a press release from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's Office.

Schmitt’s office also filed a civil suit against Stella Roofing for violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

Anyone who may have been a victim of a construction scam should file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online.