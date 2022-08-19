St. Louis County shooting leaves 2 men injured

Police said one of the victims suffered life threatening injuries in the shooting.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in St. Louis County early Friday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., St. Louis County police officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive for a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims suffered life threatening injuries in the shooting, according to police. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Officials have not given an update on their conditions.

The police department said it is not currently looking for additional suspects at this time.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

