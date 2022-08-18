Security guard shoots man at Schnucks in St. Louis, police say

Officers responded to a report of a man shot at the grocery store shortly after 2:40 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A security guard shot a man at a Schnucks Thursday afternoon in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after 2:40 p.m. to a report of a man shot at the grocery store on 3431 Union Blvd. The man's condition has not been released.

Police confirmed to 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend that a security guard shot the suspect.

According to police, a security guard was standing outside the store when an employee alerted him to a customer acting strangely inside the store. The guard escorted the man outside and asked him to leave. That’s when police say the man stormed back into the store through a back door, lunged toward the guard and threatened him.

Police said the guard drew his gun and fired at least six shots at the suspect. The man was struck at least once in his arm.

The injured man then ran away and got into a car with his niece.

The man’s niece drove several blocks away to Wabada and Semple avenues, where police arrested the man and took him to an area hospital.

No other people were hurt in the incident. Police said the man also had a small dog with him that was not hurt. The Schnucks closed for a couple of hours Thursday afternoon as police investigated and is now back open.

Investigators said they believe the man's actions may have been related to mental health issues. An employee tells 5 On Your Side the man is a regular at the store.