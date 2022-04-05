Homicide investigation underway after man fatally shot in St. Louis County

A man was shot in a residential area in north county. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning in St. Louis County.

A 911 call reported gunshots just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road, which is in north St. Louis County’s Glasgow Village. Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but died from his injuries, St. Louis County police confirmed.

The man’s name has not been released.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting, a potential suspect or the investigation.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist was at the scene while police officers were early on in their investigation. Several police vehicles were parked with their emergency lights on and crime scene tape stretched across the residential street, covering the front yards of several homes.

We spoke with a neighbor who said she heard multiple gunshots being fired overnight. The woman, who did not want to be identified, also pointed out a bullet hole left behind by her front door.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the incident, which was described as “very active at this time.”

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html