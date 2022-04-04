1 shot by Desloge police in St. Francois County Monday evening

Officers with the Desloge, Missouri, police department shot someone at a home on North Cantwell Lane. The highway patrol is investigating.

DESLOGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was shot and injured by Desloge, Missouri, police officers Monday night.

Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened at a home on North Cantwell Lane in Desloge at around 6:45 p.m. A person was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment, Thompson said.

No officers were injured in the incident, Thompson said. The Desloge Police Department called the highway patrol to investigate the incident. The highway patrol's division of drug and crime control is handling the investigation.

Thompson did not say why police were called to the home.

No information about the person shot has been provided.