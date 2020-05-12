Man found shot to death at home in Country Club Hills

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Sunbury around 5:55 p.m. for a homicide

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening in Country Club Hills.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, officers responded to the 5500 block of Sunbury around 5:55 p.m. for a shooting. A man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Country Club Hills Police Department requested assistance from county police in the investigation.

No other details have been made available.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.