St. Louis County man charged with child sex crimes, police fear there could be more victims

Michael Ulsas is charged with child porn, exploitation of a minor and child sodomy going back to May 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County prosecutor is urging anyone with information about a man charged with child sex crimes to come forward.

Michael Ulsas, of Sunset Hills, is charged with child porn, exploitation of a minor and child sodomy going back to May 2020. Wesley Bell and investigators didn’t disclose many details about the case since it is an ongoing investigation but said victims were targeted via Facebook which led to in-person meetings.

According to investigators, on May 29, 2020 Ulsas forced an underaged victim to nonconsensual sexual acts. During the crime, they said he even struck the victim. On May 5, 2021 Ulsas knowingly possessed a recording of the incident, where he was committing sex crimes against a minor.

During the news conference, Bell refused to read out loud the details of the charges because they were too disturbing.

So far, one victim has come forward, but investigators fear there could be more in the St. Louis area.

“This is a call to the public, if there’s any information with relevant evidence against this individual call FBI or prosecutor,” Bell said.

The prosecutor added that his office normally doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations but decided to this time because of the possibility of more victims.

Ulsas is known for using multiple names on social media, including all of the aliases listed below (note the different spellings of his first name):

Micheal Lightning

Michael Martinez

Mike Mcchikin

Micheal Capone

Michael Notafryguy

Goodguy Mike

Jason Borges

Micheal Crispy Kanashi



Those accounts were associated with these email addresses:

racistpedophile@gmail.com

mikeykanashisushi@gmail.com

mikekanashisushi@gmail.com

emailforariesms@gmail.com

If you know any information that can help with this investigation, please contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).