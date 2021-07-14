St. Louis County man charged with child sex crimes, police fear there could be more victims

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County prosecutor is urging anyone with information about a man charged with child sex crimes to come forward.
Michael Ulsas, of Sunset Hills, is charged with child porn, exploitation of a minor and child sodomy going back to May 2020. Wesley Bell and investigators didn’t disclose many details about the case since it is an ongoing investigation but said victims were targeted via Facebook which led to in-person meetings.
According to investigators, on May 29, 2020 Ulsas forced an underaged victim to nonconsensual sexual acts. During the crime, they said he even struck the victim. On May 5, 2021 Ulsas knowingly possessed a recording of the incident, where he was committing sex crimes against a minor.
During the news conference, Bell refused to read out loud the details of the charges because they were too disturbing.
So far, one victim has come forward, but investigators fear there could be more in the St. Louis area.
“This is a call to the public, if there’s any information with relevant evidence against this individual call FBI or prosecutor,” Bell said.
The prosecutor added that his office normally doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations but decided to this time because of the possibility of more victims.
Ulsas is known for using multiple names on social media, including all of the aliases listed below (note the different spellings of his first name):
- Micheal Lightning
- Michael Martinez
- Mike Mcchikin
- Micheal Capone
- Michael Notafryguy
- Goodguy Mike
- Jason Borges
- Micheal Crispy Kanashi
Those accounts were associated with these email addresses:
- racistpedophile@gmail.com
- mikeykanashisushi@gmail.com
- mikekanashisushi@gmail.com
- emailforariesms@gmail.com
If you know any information that can help with this investigation, please contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).
The case is being jointly investigated by the county prosecutor’s office, the FBI and Sunset Hills police. Bell said this is a great example of how multi-agency collaborations can keep St. Louis County safe.