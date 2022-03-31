2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Central West End

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

ST. LOUIS — Two people are dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting early Thursday morning in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. in an alley on West Pine Boulevard near N. Sarah Street. Police arrived to find three people shot.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The third victim was taken to an area hospital. Police did not immediately give information on that person's condition.

At around 5 a.m., police towed a car from the scene that appeared to have been involved in a crash.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

