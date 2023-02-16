Woman killed, man seriously injured in St. Louis shooting

The woman's name has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a shooting in St. Louis Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., St. Louis police responded to the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was in her 20s, but they didn’t release her name. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information about the victims or possible suspects has been released.