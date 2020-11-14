Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Walnut Park West neighborhood

The shooting happened Friday night in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Friday night.

At around 10:10 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 5500 block of Hamilton Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed there were three people in the car when it was shot at while in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. This is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The victims drove to the 5500 block of Hamilton and called police. The other two people who were in the car were not injured.