5 people killed in shootings on Sunday in the City of St. Louis

Four of the shootings happened during a citywide curfew

ST. LOUIS — Five people have been fatally shot in the City of St. Louis on Sunday.

The latest, a man was shot to death along the edge of St. Louis’ The Ville neighborhood around 4:15 p.m.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to St. Louis Avenue and N. Newstead Avenue for a shooting.

A 35-year-old man was found shot in the head. He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not provided any other information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

The shooting comes as four other people were shot and killed in the City of St. Louis in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 12:10 a.m., a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old man were found shot to death inside a car in the 5100 block of Maple. Investigation revealed the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown occupants of a silver sedan near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton.

Just before 2 a.m., a woman was found shot to death in an alley in the 4200 block of Neosho. An 18-year-old woman was also shot and is in critical condition.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was found shot to death in the street in the 3100 block of Utah. He’s been identified as Edward Dixon.