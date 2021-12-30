St. Louis homicides dropped 25% in 2021, back to pre-pandemic levels

The drop in violence brings the city back near pre-pandemic levels when 194 people were murdered.

ST. LOUIS — Homicides in St. Louis dropped roughly 25% in 2021, returning to pre-pandemic levels.

2021: 192

2020: 263

2019: 194

Experts said the 2020 spike in violence was driven largely by the pandemic and high tensions following civil unrest. More lock downs, people losing jobs and strained relationships between communities and law enforcement all led to more murders University of Missouri – St. Louis Criminology Professor Richard Rosenfeld said.

"That means people are less likely to call the police when they would have in the past,” Rosenfeld said. “Less likely to cooperate with police when the police are investigating crimes. more likely to take matters into their own hands. I think we've seen the decline (in murders) in St. Louis by and large because the conditions that gave way to the increase have improved.”

Law enforcement officers often get credit for making the city safer, but Rosenfeld said fewer COVID restrictions and decreased tensions made a tough job a little easier.

As crime took off in 2020, so did leaders’ passions to start community anti-violent movements. Atif Mahr has mentored countless youth at Wohl Recreational Center with their “Stop The Violence" program.

“As they grew up in the rec center, they learned things in life that changed variables in their thinking and actions,” Mahr said.

Tragically Mahr knows the sting of losing a loved one to violence. This fall his daughter was shot and killed. In December, he and teens from across the area led an anti-violence march through the streets of St. Louis. Mahr believes real bonds and face-to-face interactions change communities one person at a time.

Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is also pleased with the progress. He’s helped usher in the Cure Violence program in three neighborhoods.

"I am so pleased to see our violent crime rates have gone down dramatically," Reed said. "It really gives you hope for the city of St. Louis and the future of our youth. You see people working together. See people taking care of each other. The cure violence personnel engaging in the lives of these families and young kids and see them doing the right thing. See them turning their lives around."

Reed said their program is working in those parts of town. Reed said the violence diffused here inevitably stopped violence in other communities. He hopes to expand Cure Violence to more parts of town in 2022.

Leaders and neighbors are bringing the positive morale into 2022.

With society inching back to “normal”, Rosenfeld is anxious to see if crime continues to drop in 2022.