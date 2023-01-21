Ferguson man fatally shot Friday night

The victim was identified as Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night.

Police responded to Barnes Jewish Hospital shortly before midnight where the ER received a victim suffering a gunshot wound to his neck. When officers arrived, they were advised the victim was deceased.

The victim was identified as Michael Hampton, 19, of Ferguson.

It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).