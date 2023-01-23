St. Louis police investigating 3 separate shootings Sunday night

The shootings happened from 4:50-10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police said.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three different men injured Sunday night.

The shootings happened from 4:50-10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police said.

The first shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. at the Conoco gas station located at 3165 S. Kingshighway Boulevard, blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School. There, police said a 22-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle after the shooting. Police said his vitals were stable after the shooting.

The second shooting happened just three hours later at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said a 21-year-old man was stopped at a stop light in the 8700 block of Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis, when an unknown person shot into the back of the man's vehicle, hitting the victim in the neck. The man was awake and breathing when he was taken to the hospital by EMS, police said.

The third and final shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m., on N. 13th Street.

A 48-year-old man was injured when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was awake and breathing at the time of the shooting.

St. Louis police did not release any additional information about the shootings.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities