St. Louis police investigating multiple overnight burglaries

Officers said there was broken glass, stolen items, and stolen cash at businesses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating multiple overnight burglaries at restaurants and businesses in the city.

Police said they received a call for a “burglar in the building” at around 2:40 a.m. Monday. Officers found broken glass at businesses 39 Castles and Simply Delicious. They said 39 Castles had shoes thrown around and several shoes stolen. Simply Delicious had its cash register and a bag with money taken from the business. Police also said, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects fled in a white Hyundai Elantra and a dark gray Nissan sedan.”

Police said shortly after, at about 3:30 a.m., they received calls for a burglary on at Urban Chestnut on Manchester Avenue. Police said this burglary involved both vehicles used in the downtown burglary.

“They pushed the gate all the way through, there was about six of them or so.” 39 Castles Owner Darryl Jones said.

Jones is describing that early morning wake-up call he got from the alarm company.

“Some shelving units were really messed up and knocked down, some glass cases were broken, and obviously the theft of the shoes,” he said.

He found his shoe store in shambles, making him the latest victim of yet another downtown break-in.

“They broke out our window here, they stole cash from us, deposits and stuff like that, stole cash from our register,” Brandi Artis, Chef and Owner of Simply Delicious said.

Jones wasn’t the only one hit. Police believe the same group went to neighboring restaurant Simply Delicious right after.

Shortly after, police responded to another break-in at Urban Chestnut in Tower Grove.

“It comes with the territory, unfortunately,” Jones said.

After a few years downtown, all three said nothing surprises them anymore. But Jones and Simply Delicious Owners Brandi and Brittany Arits are worrying beyond their own walls.

“Why would anybody want to come back here as a tourist if we know these things are happening?” Jones said.

Jones and the Artis’ want more police patrolling and surveillance as a start.

“We’re a small business that may barely make it but we’re going to continue to give back, collecting shoes for the unhoused, it’s what we do,” Jones said.

The Artis’ are already hoping to take steps on their own.

“We’re going to invest in film that makes the shatter harder to get through, and call our local police station to increase patrol.”

But all three owners said not even this could stop them from trying to impact St. Louis.

“This is literally my heart on a string so to just kind of feel like you’ve had your heart stomped on sucks.”

St. Louis Police are still investigating. Both downtown businesses plan to reopen this week.