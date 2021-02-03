St. Louis police investigating carjacking, 3 robberies 9 hours apart

None of the victims in any of the incidents were injured. Police are investigating each of the incidents, which they do not believe are related

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking and three robberies that happened in St. Louis over the span of nine hours Sunday night into Monday morning.

One incident happened near the City-County border in north St. Louis, one happened in downtown and two others happened in south St. Louis.

The first happened at 9 p.m. on the 3600 block of Wisconsin Avenue in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood in South St. Louis. When officers arrived, a 34-year-old man told police he was parking his car when a man pulled out a gun and forced him and the 10-year-old boy he was traveling with out of the car. The armed robber demanded both victims hand over their property, and he made off with a cell phone and some cash.

About five hours later, a 30-year-old woman was getting into her car near the intersection of Chestnut Street and 4th Street near the Archgrounds. As she got in her started it, she said a man in a red hooded sweatshirt and black jeans opened the door, pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car. She complied and the suspect drove off in her 2016 Ford Fusion.

At around 2:50 a.m., police were called to the 5800 block of Page Boulevard in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman who said someone stole her purse. She said she was getting back from the store when someone ran up from behind her and snatched her purse from her arm. She said the man then ran into the street, fired a gunshot into the air and ran off.

At around 5:30, police got another call to Union and Natural Bridge. The man told police he was unlocking his parked car on the 4700 block of South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis's Dutchtown neighborhood when someone came up behind him and put what felt like a gun to his back. He said the man demanded he not move or turn around while the man stole his wallet from his jacket pocket. He told police the man ran off and he never got a look at him.