Man shot in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to Lambdin Avenue and Ashland Avenue, which is in the Greater Ville neighborhood, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital and police said due to his condition, the homicide division was requested.

No other information has been made available.

