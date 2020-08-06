21 people shot in St. Louis over the weekend

Six people were fatally shot in the city over the weekend

ST. LOUIS — It was a violent weekend in the City of St. Louis despite a citywide curfew.

The violence was not related to any unrest.

Six people were fatally shot, and 21 people were shot altogether from 12:50 a.m. Friday until 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The first fatal shooting in the city happened on Friday. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Indiana Avenue. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Five of those fatal shootings happened on Sunday. Four of them, during the time of the citywide curfew.

Around 12:10 a.m., a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old man were found shot to death inside a car in the 5100 block of Maple. Investigation revealed the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown occupants of a silver sedan near Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Hamilton.

Just before 2 a.m., a woman was found shot to death in an alley in the 4200 block of Neosho. An 18-year-old woman was also shot and is in critical condition.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 39-year-old man was found shot to death in the street in the 3100 block of Utah. He’s been identified as Edward Dixon.

Around 4:15 p.m., a man was found shot to death along the edge of The Ville neighborhood. He was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

FRIDAY

Man shot near Interstate 70 and Grand around 12:55 a.m. He was listed in critical condition.

Around 1:15 p.m., a 40-year-old man was shot during a road rage incident in the 3800 block of S. Kingshighway. He was transported to hospital.

Around 5:05 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot near Bates and S. Compton. He was transported to a hospital.

About an hour later, a 57-year-old man was shot near N. Market Street and E. Prairie Avenue. He was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Shortly after, a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old man took themselves to a hospital after a shooting that happened near Greer Avenue and Marcus Avenue.

Around 7:40 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot after he used the reflection of a car’s tinted window to fix his hair. It happened in the 2500 block of N. Grand.

About an hour later, a 16-year-old boy was shot while playing basketball at a park in north St. Louis. He heard two women nearby arguing and then was shot. It happened in the 8500 block of N. Broadway.

SATURDAY

Around 2:50 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot near Thekla Avenue and Ruskin Avenue. He was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. The shooting happened over a parked vehicle.

Around 10:20 p.m., a 48-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of Oregon. The incident is believed to be connected to a hold up that happened in the 2800 block of Winnebago. The man was listed in critical condition.

SUNDAY

A 30-year-old woman was shot while driving in south St. Louis. It happened in the 4000 block of California Avenue around 1:05 a.m.

Around 5 p.m., a man was shot in the right thigh and buttocks in the 4100 block of W. Florissant.

About three hours later, a woman was shot in the 3700 block of Oregon Avenue.