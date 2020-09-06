7 people shot within 6-hour span in City of St. Louis Monday

The shootings come after a violent weekend in the city where 21 people were shot from Friday to Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Seven people were shot – two of them fatally – in the City of St. Louis within a 6-hour span on Monday.

The shootings come after a violent weekend in the city where 21 people were shot from Friday to Sunday. Six of those people were fatally shot.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found two people shot to death in the Holly Hills neighborhood. A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds to their heads in the 5400 block of Dewey. Tuesday morning, police said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Around 6:25 p.m., a 51-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 4200 block of Harris, which is in the O’Fallon neighborhood. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. A car in the area also was damaged from gunfire.

A 20-year-old was shot in his leg in the 8600 block of N. Broadway around 7:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital and listed in serious condition. Police said the victim was uncooperative.

About an hour later, a 28-year-old man was shot in the head in the 1000 block of Hickory. According to the police report, a suspect shot the victim over an ongoing dispute. The man was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

Around 10 p.m., a 24-year-old man who was shot in the thigh arrived at an area hospital. The shooting is believed to have happened in the 2000 block of E. Warne.